Every health board in mainland Scotland will have at least one drop-in vaccination clinic from Monday, the Scottish Government has announced.

All over-18s in the country will be able to show up at the clinics without previously booking an appointment and still receive their first dose of the jab – or their second, if eight weeks have passed.

People will now also be able to rearrange the location of their appointment online if they would find a particular venue more convenient.

The announcement comes as health officials seek to boost the vaccine roll-out ahead of the July 18 target date for all adults in Scotland to have received at least one dose.

As of June 30, just under 86% of all over-18s had been given their first dose, while around 61% had received both doses.

The number of vaccinations given out yesterday was the second-lowest daily total since April.

Approaching ‘final stages’ of programme

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, that is why I am urging people to get jagged in July.

“The vaccination programme continues to progress at pace and, as always, I want to thank everyone involved and all those who have taken up the offer of vaccine.

“As we approach the final stages of the first Covid-19 vaccination programme we are increasing the options available for how and when you choose to be inoculated.

“All of the evidence says that the vaccines are working as we continue to battle the faster-transmitting Delta variant which is now dominant so I urge everyone to take advantage of the vaccination programme which is open to every adult in Scotland.”

Information on drop-in clinics in the NHS Grampian health board area can be found here and on its social media platforms.