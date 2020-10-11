‘It’s no surprise’: Record level of no-voters switching to back independence poll finds

Almost a third of Scots who voted against independence in 2014 would now back a breakaway from the UK, according to a new poll.

Record levels also believe that a majority of Scots would vote for independence if a referendum were held today.

The survey of 2,093 people found that 19% of No voters from 2014 now say they do not know how they would vote in another referendum while 13% now back independence.

Of those who voted for independence, 8% would now vote against and 9% are unsure.

Excluding voters who do not know how they would vote, the poll for pro-independence campaign group Progress Scotland found 53% support leaving the union compared with 47% against.

A total of 64% of respondents with an opinion now think Scotland would become independent if a vote was held – the highest proportion recorded in a ‘wisdom of the crowd’ question on the issue.

If a majority of pro-independence MSPs are elected to Holyrood at next year election, more Scots believe this would be a mandate for another referendum.

Of those who expressed an opinion, 56% would support another vote taking place against 44% who would be opposed.

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown MSP said: “This new poll sends a powerful message to politicians in Westminster – that nearly two-thirds of Scots see the future of their nation as an independent country.

“Every day, Boris Johnson’s Brexit-obsessed Tory government at Westminster make the case for Scotland’s independence with their total disregard for our people, our government and our Parliament.

“This poll shows that people in Scotland are moving from No to Yes at a staggering rate – and it’s no surprise why.

“Since the 2014 referendum, the broken promises from the No campaign have been plain to see. Scotland has been dragged out of the European Union against our will, the Scottish Government has been wilfully ignored by Westminster and Boris Johnson is now threatening our Parliament with a grubby power grab.

“Only with independence can Scotland realise its full potential.”