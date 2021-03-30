Instagram down: Social media platform stops working for thousands

Thousands of Instagram users around the world have been hit by an unexpected connection error on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the website, Downdetector.co.uk, over 2,000 people reported an issue with the photo-sharing service.

It is understood the mass outage was flagged at around 3pm with half of users complaining of issues with their news feed failing to load.

While around 40% have also reported an issue with logging into the platform with users in both the UK and US are complaining that the app isn’t working.

Other Facebook-owned sites, including Whatsapp and Messenger, are not affected by the issues, according to the site.

As of yet, there has been no official statement from the social media giant.