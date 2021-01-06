In Pictures: Trump supporters storm US Capitol in fiery scenes

America faces another day of unrest as Donald Trump supporters have stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Protestors clashed violently with police before breaching barricades and entering the building.

Mr Trump had previously urged his supporters to travel to Washington to protest over Congress’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.

Both chambers of Congress were forced into an abrupt recess by the protests as they were debating the Electoral College vote that gave Mr Biden the presidency.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.