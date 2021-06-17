News / UK In Pictures: Tartan Army arrives in London By wailingchung 17/06/2021, 3:45 pm © Steve Brown / DCT Media The Tartan Army descend on London ahead of the Scotland vs England Euro 2020 clash. Scotland fans arrive off the train at London’s Kings Cross Station ahead of the match between Scotland and England tomorrow night, singing and dancing to ‘Yes Sir, I can Boogie’. Steve Brown / DCT Media John Nicol from Dunfermline and the pa1s charity in Covent Garden. Steve Brown / DCT Media Fans arriving in central London in celebratory mood. Steve Brown / DCT Media Scotland fans getting ready for one of the biggest matches in recent years. Dunfermline Scotland fans spotted in central London. Steve Brown / DCT Media David Wilson, Sam Stuart and Calum Wilson in Covent Garden looking for a place to call home. Steve Brown / DCT Media Colin McLean from Argyll and John Woods from Penicuik cant wait for the Scotland Vs England match. Steve Brown / DCT Media Scotland fans bringing in the cheer. Steve Brown / DCT Media Excitement builds ahead of tomorrow night’s game. Steve Brown / DCT Media Scotland fans from Ayrshire, Newmills, Edinburgh and Fife, showing their support. Steve Brown / DCT Media Roland and Neil from Edinburgh, on the hunt for a bar in central London, ready to for the big game. Steve Brown / DCT Media Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe