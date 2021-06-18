Show Links
News / UK

In Pictures: Scotland fans gather to watch Euro clash against England

By wailingchung
18/06/2021, 7:40 pm
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Fans gather ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 Scotland Vs England showdown.

Scotland fans in Casa, ready to watch the match. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
A fan getting ready for kick off. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Staff at the Braes bar on Perth Road, ready for a busy night. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Scotland fans in the Nether Inn, settling in for the big game. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
England fans Oliver Barrett & Niall Priest in the Giddy Goose. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Scotland fans in The Caird. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media
Scotland fan Davie Riley in the Braes bar. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media
Bradley Thompson – face paint at the ready showing his support. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Fans at The Caird. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Fans in the Nether Inn. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Scotland fans in The Caird before the game. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media