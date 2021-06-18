News / UK In Pictures: Scotland fans gather to watch Euro clash against England By wailingchung 18/06/2021, 7:40 pm © Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans gather ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 Scotland Vs England showdown. Scotland fans in Casa, ready to watch the match. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media A fan getting ready for kick off. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Staff at the Braes bar on Perth Road, ready for a busy night. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Scotland fans in the Nether Inn, settling in for the big game. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media England fans Oliver Barrett & Niall Priest in the Giddy Goose. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Scotland fans in The Caird. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media Scotland fan Davie Riley in the Braes bar. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media Bradley Thompson – face paint at the ready showing his support. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans at The Caird. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans in the Nether Inn. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Scotland fans in The Caird before the game. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe