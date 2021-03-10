Human remains found in search for missing woman Sarah Everard

Human remains have been found in the search for missing woman Sarah Everard, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.

Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham at about 9pm on March 3.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement this morning that a serving Metropolitan Police officer had been arrested at an address in Kent in connection with Ms Everard’s disappearance.

The discovery of remains was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent.

“We are not able to confirm any identity. That may take some considerable time,” Ms Dick said.

She added: “The news today that it was a Metropolitan Police officer who was arrested on suspicion of Sarah’s murder has sent shockwaves and anger through the public and through the Met.

“I speak on behalf of all my colleagues when I say that we are utterly appalled at this dreadful, dreadful news.

“Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people.”

The Met said a woman had also been arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Ms Everard’s disappearance in “awful and wicked circumstances” are every family’s nightmare, Ms Dick said.

She said Londoners should know that it is “thankfully incredibly rare” for a woman to be abducted from the capital’s streets.

The commissioner added her thoughts are with Ms Everard’s family.