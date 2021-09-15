Hiker to complete mammoth 11,000-mile walk around Irish and British coastline in Shetland raising over £100,000 for charity

An “inspirational” hiker is set to complete a record-setting 11,000-mile walk in a drive to raise vital funds for dementia and Alzheimer’s research.

After she ventured from Land’s End to John O’Groats to support Alzheimer’s Research UK in 2017, Karen Penny wanted to do more to increase awareness of the condition.

Nearly three years ago, the 56-year-old decided to do something no other woman has done ever before and put on her walking boots to embark on a journey of a lifetime.

On January 14, 2019, Mrs Penny left her home in Chepstow, Wales, to set off on a voyage around the entire 11,000-mile coastline of the UK and Ireland and raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research.

The former legal professional is now just six days away from completing her remarkable journey in Shetland on September 21 to mark World Alzheimer’s Day, having raised more than £100,000 for the charity.

Family and other supporters of Alzheimer’s Research UK gathered at the ferry terminal in Aberdeen on Tuesday as Mrs Penny was preparing to depart for her final adventure.

Minutes before she got on the ferry to the island, she told us: “It’s an amazing feat.

“There have definitely been very low points throughout the journey – loneliness is one of them and the weather, obviously, is quite difficult on occasions.

“But as with all things, you forget about all the low moments and concentrate on all the positive and high ones.

“I’ll probably be the first woman to walk the whole of Britain and its islands, raising as much awareness as I can all the way round, as well as funding for Alzheimer’s research.”

A cause close to her heart

Having experienced the “devastating” impact of the condition first-hand, Mrs Penny never gave in to the challenges along the way and persevered to support the cause close to her heart.

Her husband’s late parents, Alma and Kingsley Faulkner, both suffered from dementia.

Her mother-in-law succumbed to the effects of the condition in a matter of months, while her father-in-law deteriorated to such an extent, both mentally and physically, that he couldn’t recognise family members.

Mrs Penny said: “My husband’s parents sadly both lived with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“Mark’s mother passed away quite quickly – within six months, but his father had Alzheimer’s for nearly eight years and it had a devastating impact on our family.

“We were not equipped to deal with it at all as we knew so little about it.

“And for their legacy, we wanted to raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s Research UK, because it’s only by research that we can make this breakthrough and really stamp out this awful disease.

“Every single day I’m joined by people who have been touched by Alzheimer’s or dementia and want to do that little bit to make a difference.

“And that’s what we are doing – we’ve raised over £100,000, which still blows me away. It’s remarkable.”

‘It’s the people you meet that make the journey’

Throughout her journey, Mrs Penny has visited schools, care homes and dementia charities in efforts to raise as much awareness about the condition as possible.

She was also invited to visit Pittodrie Stadium by Aberdeen Football Club, which works closely with Alzheimer Scotland and gave her a team shirt to wear on her travels.

While exploring the “beautiful” Scottish coastline, she was welcomed in thousands of homes by musicians, artist and crofters, who opened their doors and their hearts for her and her cause.

2 years after first arriving in #Scotland I have recrossed the border at #Lamberton and am now heading towards Aberdeen to sail to #Shetland I will complete my walk around Britain in just 4 weeks time It's good to be back I am so delighted to be finishing my walk on Shetland pic.twitter.com/9olfR4MTZ1 — Karen Penny (@Thepennyrollson) August 24, 2021

Without any hesitation, Mrs Penny said Scotland has been the most memorable part of her journey and praised the locals she’s met along the way for their kindness.

She said: “It’s been nearly a year that I’ve been walking in Scotland and it has been absolutely amazing – I just love it here.

“It really is a wonderful place and I think that the biggest lesson that I’ve learned is that community is really kind and people want to help.

“When you do a challenge like this on your own, I’ve got the back-up from literally the hundreds and thousands of people I’ve met, and I’ve loved every one of them.

“I just want to thank everyone who has followed my journey and all the kind people who have looked out for me – have walked with me, donated or offered me a cup of tea out the window, tooting the horn to go pass them.

“When you trudging along and its pouring rain, it really makes a difference and keeps you going.

“All the places are outstandingly beautiful, but it’s the people you meet every single day of the week that make this journey.”

‘Research has the power to make breakthroughs possible’

Now that she is towards the end of her journey, Mrs Penny is looking forward to going back home in Wales, where she plans to start writing a book – or two – to immortalise her adventure.

And although this chapter may have come to a conclusion, she is determined to continue raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and supporting those impacted by the condition.

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said it’s people like Mrs Penny who breathe life into the charity and their important work.

She said: “We are so grateful to Karen for the amazing fundraising and awareness-raising that she has done with such commitment since the beginning of 2019.

“As Karen has found with all the people who have shared their experiences with her on her journey, one in two people know someone affected by dementia.

“Through research, we can keep people connected to their families, their worlds and themselves for longer.

“Research has the power to make breakthroughs possible and Alzheimer’s Research UK is at the forefront of these efforts.

“We rely on public donations to fund our crucial research and it’s thanks to the commitment of people like Karen that we are able to increase the profile of dementia research and continue our important work.”

People can donate to Mrs Penny’s fundraiser on her JustGiving page.