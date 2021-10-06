Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highest number of patients with Covid in NHS Highland hospitals since mid-February

By Craig Munro
06/10/2021, 2:58 pm Updated: 06/10/2021, 3:01 pm
Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. Picture by Gordon Lennox 29/07/2012.

The number of people with Covid being treated in NHS Highland hospitals has reached its highest level since February 14.

There are currently 33 patients with coronavirus within the health board’s facilities, an increase of 14 since Sunday and the most since Scotland’s second wave last winter.

However, the number of people being treated in intensive care remains below five – for patient confidentiality reasons, the statistics do not report figures below that level.

Across Scotland, the number of hospital patients with the virus has fallen by 10 since yesterday, though there are three more in the country’s ICUs.

NHS Grampian has not had an increase in either measure, with 61 total patients – a decline of eight since yesterday – and eight in intensive care, the same as Monday and Tuesday.

There were 34 new deaths of people who recently tested positive for Covid across the country in the past 24 hours, with one of them recorded in Aberdeen.

The number of new reported cases has jumped up by almost 1,000 since yesterday, from 2,056 to 3,055 today.

However, the test positivity rate was 6.9%, which is the second-lowest since just after restrictions were eased in the middle of August.

How is the vaccination programme progressing?

Meanwhile, more than 70% of the Scottish population has now had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and more than 77% have received their first dose.

That includes almost 28% of children aged between 12 and 15, after vaccination was opened up to that entire age group last month.