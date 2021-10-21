Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highest number of patients with Covid in NHS Grampian hospitals since February 3

By Craig Munro
21/10/2021, 2:48 pm
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Jim Irvine

There are more people with Covid being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals today than at any other time since February 3, according to the latest statistics from the Scottish Government.

The most recent figures show 79 people were in north-east hospitals with the virus, an increase of 11 since yesterday and the first time the total has gone above 70 for more than eight months.

Among those patients, seven were being treated at the intensive care unit in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – the health board’s only ICU – which is two more than yesterday.

The hospital numbers in the NHS Highland area showed a slight decrease, from 26 yesterday to 25 today, and fewer than five people in intensive care.

Across Scotland, the number of people in hospital and ICUs with Covid has been increasing over the past few days, but remains below the level from last month.

There were 32 deaths of people who had recently tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, including one each in the Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray local authority areas.

Four deaths each were recorded in Glasgow and Fife, which were also the only two council areas in Scotland to record 200 or more new cases.

Aberdeenshire reported the highest number of new cases in the north and north-east, with 109.

There were 92 new cases in the Highlands, 88 in Aberdeen, 29 in Moray, 11 in the Western Isles, two in Orkney and three in Shetland.

The test positivity rate across the country was 7.4%, up slightly from the 7.1% reported yesterday but down from 12.4% on Tuesday.

Almost 80% have had one vaccine dose

Turning to the vaccine rollout, in the past 24 hours 2,912 people have received their first dose while 2,290 were given their second.

This brings the total amount of the Scottish population who have had both doses of the vaccine to more than 71%, while just under 79% have had at least one dose.