Health boards to hold vaccination clinics in coming weeks as roll-out out of Covid-19 jab continues

Health boards in the north are holding drop-in vaccination clinics this week as efforts to roll-out the Covid jab continues.

NHS Highland and NHS Grampian are providing walk-in clinics for patients over the age of 18 awaiting their first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

All mainland health boards began delivering clinics last month as the roll-out neared the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

The scheme coincided with a £380million investment by the government to help meet the costs of PPE, Test and Protect and vaccination programme.

NHS Highland drop-in clinics

NHS Highland are hosting a number of clinics in the coming weeks to ensure all Scottish adults are fully inoculated.

On Monday and Tuesday, Pfizer vaccines will be offered at Smithton Church in Inverness between the hours of 9am and 12.30pm and 1.30pm and 4pm; followed by two additional clinics on Thursday and Friday.

Clinics are also being held in Fort William, catering to individuals awaiting the second dose of their Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine.

On July 26, a drop-in clinic is being held from 9am until 1pm at Caol Community Centre followed by a clinic the following day from 2pm until 6pm.

For more details please visit NHS Highland’s vaccination website page.

NHS Grampian

In the north-east, vaccination clinics are to be held across Aberdeen City catering to individuals awaiting their first and second doses of the Covid vaccine.

P&J Live will be open daily from 9am until 6pm Monday to Sunday for anyone aged over 18 to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Due to short supply, second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be available at P&J Live until further notice.

NHS Grampian took to social media to announce the shortage.

They wrote: “Due to a temporary supply shortage, we can’t provide second dose AstraZeneca vaccines for drop-in’s at P&J Live from today until further notice. Appointments for AstraZeneca vaccinations and drop-in’s for Pfizer or Moderna are still going ahead. Other sites are also unaffected.”

The north-east health board have also organised a series of community drop-ins for young adults over the age of 18, waiting on their first inoculation.

A clinic will be held at Beach Ballroom on Tuesday from 10am until 6pm, as vaccinations are being offered at Healthy Hoose, Middlefield, from 9am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm.

On Wednesday, a drop-in clinic will be available at Mastrick Community Centre from 10am until 3pm followed by a clinic at Gerard Street Church in the city centre from 11am to 6pm the following day.

A special vaccination clinic is also due to take place at the Sexual Health Service in the Health village on Frederick Street on Wednesday.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only for anyone who also wishes to speak to a sexual health specialist, is HIV positive, is a sex worker, or a substance user.

The clinic will run from 1pm to 4pm.