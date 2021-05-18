Grieving woman’s appeal for A90 crash victim fiancé who died after falling ill behind the wheel

A woman whose 29-year-old partner died in a car crash weeks before their wedding is raising donations to thank the emergency services who rushed to his aid.

Sophie Gray’s fiancé Darren Inglis from Ellon was driving on the Aberdeen-Ellon road when he crashed near Menie House at 7.40am, on January 26.

It later emerged that he had fallen ill behind the wheel.

Miss Gray, 27, who lives in Mintlaw after moving there from Ellon with Darren five years ago, has now set up the online appeal.

The JustGiving page is her way of saying thank you to paramedics and firefighter crews from Scottish Ambulance Service depots at Ellon and Denmore, and Aberdeen Central Comunity Fire Station for their speedy response and efforts in trying to save him.

The £1000 bid has already tripled its target with friends and loved-ones donating £3790 in Darren’s memory, at the last count.

Miss Gray said: “That’s just testament to the kind of guy he was. He was very much loved by everyone who knew him.”

“I lost the love of my life”

She has written a moving message on her JustGiving fundraising page, saying life will never be the same.

Her post reads: “As most of you will already know, I lost the love of my life on 26th January 2021 only weeks before we were due to get married after postponing our wedding twice due to Coronavirus.

“Darren was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision, which we later found out was only a consequence of him becoming unwell at the wheel.

“Darren was “one of life’s good guys who was cared for and loved by everyone who knew him.

“He was known for his huge heart, generosity, contagious laugh and passion for all things car and bike related.

“His absence has left a huge hole in our lives and adjusting to life without him has been indescribable.”

Cause of illness “not known”

Miss Gray had initially planned to raise money for a charity supporting those suffering the same condition which had caused her partner to fall ill behind the wheel.

Sadly, that has not been possible as tests were inconclusive.

Instead, she will climb her first Munro mountain in Darren’s memory, and will donate funds raised via the fundraiser to the emergency service stations.

She adds: “Myself and a group of friends will be climbing the White Mounth Munros on August 24. This is the third anniversary of our engagement.

“I just know Darren will be laughing his head off at my new walking boots but I also know how proud he would be that I am finally climbing that Munro.”

To find out more or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/darren-inglis