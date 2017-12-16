Granite City can bask in record as sunniest spot

Aberdeen may have a reputation as being dreich and drizzly – but new research shows the city actually shines bright.

A survey reveals that Aberdonians live in one of the sunniest places in Scotland, with above average sunshine hours.

The annual Bank of Scotland study looks at quality of life in areas across the UK, and takes into account factors such as crime rates, health and employment.

Aberdeenshire was ranked the seventh best place to live in Scotland – down one place from last year – while Aberdeen took 17th spot, a fall from 11th in 2016.

Overall Orkney was the second most desirable place to live with no other Scottish location breaking into the UK’s top 20.

Orkney, the Shetland Islands and the Western Isles were the three top Scottish locations.

Meanwhile Aberdeenshire was the healthiest area in Scotland, with 96.8% of resident ranking themselves as being in good health, followed by Orkney and Shetland at 96.5%.

The survey also revealed that Aberdeen city was the sunniest spot in Scotland with residents enjoying an average of 27.9 hours of sunshine per week compared to the normal 25.1 hours.

Graham Blair, mortgage director at Bank of Scotland, said “Aberdeen city has seen a drop from 11th to 17th in the rankings despite retaining the title of sunniest place in Scotland.”

However, despite having sunnier climes the city has among the smallest homes in the country.

On average, Aberdeen has 4.3 habitable rooms, equal to Dundee and Glasgow city, while West Dunbartonshire has 4.2. The average number of habitable rooms in Scotland is 4.6.

A VisitAberdeenshire spokesman said: “The fact that Aberdeen is the sunniest place in Scotland, with clear big skies means visitors and residents can explore the city and countryside throughout the day and late into the evening, and with so much sunshine, it could explain why the city has won the Britain in Bloom competition more times than any other city.”