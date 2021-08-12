Grace Marr, former Ellon hairdresser and Mintlaw hotelier dies aged 81

Grace Marr, who ran a hairdressing salon in Ellon for 30 years before operating The Pitfour Arms Hotel, Mintlaw, has died suddenly aged 81.

She lived in the North East for 76 years until she moved to Tullamore in the Republic of Ireland to be closer to her son, Russell, daughter-in-law Eily and grandchildren Rory, Leah and Evan.

In her new home in Ireland she established a close circle of friends and neighbours and quickly became embedded in the community.

Grace Marr, nee Smith, was born at Auchattie, Banchory, in 1939 and educated at Banchory Academy.

At the age of 15 or 16, the family moved to Alford where Grace began a hairdressing apprenticeship at a salon near where Grampian Transport Museum now stands.

After she served her time, Grace moved at the age of 21 and opened a hairdressing salon in Station Road, Ellon, called Grace’s.

Public face

Her sister, Sheila Armstrong said: “At the time she opened it, in the early 1960s, I think there was only one other hairdresser in Ellon so Grace got to know almost everyone in the town.

“She did ladies’ styling and cuts and gents cuts too and went on to run the salon at Station Road, and latterly The Square, Ellon, for 30 years.”

Grace met her future husband Lawrence at an event at the Station Hotel in Ellon.

He was an accordionist and was one half of the duo, Lawrence and Ronnie (Brinklow).

The pair were well known across for the North East and entertained with a repertoire of Scottish and popular music for many years.

In 1967, the couple were married at Ellon Church and held their reception at The Station Hotel, Ellon.

The couple went on to run The Pitfour Arms Hotel in Mintlaw for many years, where Grace performed a hands-on role in running the business.

Lawrence died in 1999 and, a few years later, Grace retired and moved to Aberdeen to be near her daughter, Shona. Sadly Shona, who lived with MS, died at the age of 39.

A lifelong Aberdeen FC supporter, Grace was a season ticket holder at Pittodrie and attended many matches.

Honoured

Grace also received recognition from the WRVS for her many years of volunteering delivering meals-on-wheels to the elderly in the Ellon community.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, bingo and was an avid tennis and Andy Murray fan as well as being a very keen and proficient gardener.

