Government and news websites offline amid major internet outage

Several websites are offline after a massive outage at one of the internet’s largest cloud hosting services.

As well as major news websites including The Guardian and the New York Times, the UK Government website GOV.UK has also gone down.

Users attempting to access websites affected by the outage received the following error message: “Error 503 Service Unavailable”.

Reports suggest the outage stems from cloud computing provider Fastly.

Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and other UK Government websites, including HMRC, are also offline.

The Scottish Government website appears unaffected.

In an error message posted just before 11am, Fastly said: “We’re currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.

More to follow.