Furlough support: Rishi Sunak extends scheme until end of March

Rishi Sunak has announced a five-month winter extension to the furlough scheme, ending days of confusion over whether support would be offered to Scottish workers in the event of a future lockdown.

After a week of pressure from the devolved governments and businesses, the Chancellor revised his initial furlough offer – which tied in with England’s month-long shutdown – and extended the scheme until the end of March.

Under the scheme, furloughed workers will continue to have 80% of their wages paid by the Treasury and support for the self-employed will return to more generous levels, with grants of up to £7,500 on offer.

Mr Sunak said: “I’ve always said I would do whatever it takes to protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK – and that has meant adapting our support as the path of the virus has changed.

"The upfront guaranteed funding for the devolved administrations is increasing from £14bn to £16bn."

“It’s clear the economic effects are much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of any restrictions, which is why we have decided to go further with our support.

“Extending furlough and increasing our support for the self-employed will protect millions of jobs and give people and businesses the certainty they need over what will be a difficult winter.”

Prior to Mr Sunak’s speech, ministers had been ducking questions from the press and MPs over whether furlough support would be granted to workers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beyond the end of England’s lockdown on December 2.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds slammed the unnecessary uncertainty caused, saying it had cost jobs.

She said: “Businesses and workers have been pleading for certainty from this Government, but the Chancellor keeps ignoring them until the last possible moment after jobs have been lost and businesses have gone bust.

“This is the Chancellor’s fourth version of his winter economy plan in just six weeks, he can change his mind at the last minute, but businesses can’t.

“We need a Chancellor who is in front of the problems we face, not one who is always a step behind.”

"Pleased to see Furlough extended but these are cliff edge u-turns and the delay has already cost jobs and businesses. We shouldn't be expected to be grateful for what should and could have been done (and a lot more still needed) months ago"

The SNP’s Treasury spokeswoman Alison Thewliss also hit out at the delay, saying it was a “democratic disgrace that Westminster was only willing to act when England faced lockdown and not when Scotland needed support”.

She added: “For many it is far too late. Thousands have already lost their jobs, many good businesses have gone under, and millions have been excluded completely.

“By withholding funding and blocking the devolution of financial powers, the Tory government has hindered Scotland’s ability to respond to this crisis.”

The Chancellor dismissed her remarks, saying his statement would “reassure” the people of Scotland.

He said: “The furlough scheme was designed and delivered by the Government of the United Kingdom on behalf of all the people of the United Kingdom – wherever they live.

“That has been the case since March; it is the case now; and will remain the case until next March.

“It is a demonstration of the strength of the Union – and an undeniable truth of this crisis – we have only been able to provide this level of economic support because we are a United Kingdom.”

In response Mr Sunak also announced an increase in the upfront guarantee of funding for the devolved administrations from £14 billion to £16 billion.

His statement came after the Bank of England said it was pumping an extra £150bn into the economy.

The Bank warned the resurgence of Covid-19 would lead to a slower, bumpier recovery.

Around £40billion has been spent on the furlough scheme, which pays 80% of workers wages up to £2,500, since it was introduced in March.