Frankie Treasurer: Former teacher and Morris Minor enthusiast dies aged 84

Frankie Treasurer, who had a lifelong passion for teaching, and was chairman of Scotland North East Morris Minor Club, has died 84.

He had been principal teacher of modern studies at Hazlehead Academy, Aberdeen, after holding posts at Ellon and Hilton academies.

A procession of Morris Minors is expected to join Frankie’s funeral cortege. Owners will gather at Aberdeen Funeral Directors, Causewayend, before driving past St Joseph’s Church and on to Aberdeen crematorium.

Frankie and his wife Lorna were married in St Joseph’s Church in 1957. He had been an altar server at St Mary’s Cathedral for 25 years, ran an after-church cafe there and had been appointed to the Order of St Stephen by the church.

When he retied 20 years ago, Frankie and Lorna bought two Morris Minors, a 1959 convertible called Cherry and a 1954 split-screen model they called Pom.

He served as chairman of Scotland North East Morris Minor Club for around eight years and took part in the club’s own rally at Fyvie Castle and others around the north of Scotland.

Frankie was born in Aberdeen to John, a maritime engineer and Jessie, a nurse. He was the third youngest of 11 children and was educated at St Peter’s Primary School.

Night classes

He served his time as a butcher and also studied meat detention at night classes with a view to becoming a meat inspector.

Frankie did not pursue a career in the meat trade and, instead, went to work for GW Bruce at Rubislaw quarry, where he rose to become a foreman.

He had also been a skilled footballer who had turned out once for Aberdeen FC before a horrific injury forced him to retire.

Instead, he directed his love of the game into refereeing junior and amateur games.

In 1955, Frankie had a night that was to shape the rest of his life. He had been out cycling with a friend and had stopped at the Argosy dance hall in Bucksburn.

Lorna said: “He walked in, spotted me and said to his friend he was going to marry me. I had seen him come in and said to my friend I had to speak to him.

“It was love at first sight and we were together for the rest of his life.”

First home

The couple set up home in Queen Street and lived there until the redevelopment of the area.

“My husband had always wanted to teach even from childhood. He loved education and reading,” said Lorna.

“In his early 30s he went to Aberdeen University to study economics and history and stayed on his gain his Masters in Education.

“During his studies, I worked at Scott the kiltmaker as a window dresser, fitter and designer.”

Frankie’s first teaching post was at Ellon Academy before he was appointed principal teacher of modern studies at Hilton Academy.

After it closed, he become principal teacher of modern studies at Hazlehead Academy and served for eight years before he retired 20 years ago.

Lorna still runs her own dog grooming business.

