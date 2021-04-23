Fox cub seriously injured by glue trap – renewing calls for them to be banned

The Scottish SPCA has reiterated its call to ban glue traps after a young fox club was seriously injured in one this month.

The small cub, nicknamed Sticky, “seriously injured” in the ordeal when its skin and fur became stuck to the trap.

Officers at the Scottish SPCA were forced to use a mix of fairy liquid, vegetable oil and soapy water and to shave some of his fur to remove all of the adhesive at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Sticky has since been recuperating in the the large mammals unit at the centre. He is one of more than 20 fox cubs the animal welfare charity is currently looking after.

The Scottish SPCA Inverness branch shared Sticky’s story and confirmed he will be released later in the year when he is old enough to fend for himself in the wild.

Wildlife manager Steve Gray said: “The prognosis for Sticky wasn’t good. The glue trap had seriously damaged his fur and skin.

“The team spent hours treating him on arrival and their efforts have really paid off. Now, he’s a happy, playful baby fox who is getting on well with the other cubs we’ve grouped him with.

“In a few months’, we will release Sticky at a suitable release site where we hope he will have a long, happy life in the wild.”

The animal welfare group called for the banning of glue traps in the UK.

Chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We understand a pest control firm supplied the address with glue traps to deter vermin. Shockingly, glue traps are still legal in the UK. This poor fox cub’s lucky escape is further proof that they are an ineffective form of pest control.

“The Scottish SPCA has long advocated a total ban on glue traps. Thankfully, our brilliant rescuer and wildlife team have been able to save and care for Sticky, but many other wild animals aren’t so lucky.”