Four men charged after heroin and cannabis recovered in north-east

Four men have been charged in connection with the recovery of heroin and cannabis in the north-east.

Police said the men, aged 36, 21, 38 and 19, have been charged with alleged drug offences after officers held an operation in Fraserburgh last weekend to target drug dealing and antisocial behaviour.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Officers seized heroin and cannabis with a street value of around £8,000.

Several people were stopped and searched in locations including Saltoun Square, Scalloway Park and Hanover Street.

The 36-year-old was also charged in relation to a road traffic offence and his car was confiscated.

All four men are to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Ronnie Kain said: “This operation was carried out as a result of concerns raised to us by the community. We urge anyone with concerns to contact police on 101.”