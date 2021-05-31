Former officer Colin Campbell who fought to save Scottish regiments dies aged 87

Army veteran Major Colin Campbell who fought to preserve Scotland’s regiments in the 1990s and again a decade later, has died aged 87.
Major Campbell, who served in The Black Watch, was also a councillor on Benbecula for five years.
He joined fellow retired officers in 1991 to form Keep Our Scottish Battalions to oppose the Conservative government’s Options for Change defence review.
