‘Foolish’ to rule out second national lockdown in Scotland says John Swinney

Scotland will push ahead with plans to roll out its new five-tier coronavirus alert system on Monday but it would be “foolish” to rule out following England into a full national lockdown, the deputy first minister has said.

The announcement of a month-long shutdown south of the border has heaped pressure on Scottish ministers amid suggestions the UK Government’s furlough scheme may not be available if Scotland is forced to lockdown at a later date.

The programme has been extended until December 2, the preliminary date for restrictions to be lifted in England, and will be available to workers in Scotland.

But the Scottish Government is seeking urgent clarification from the Treasury over whether protection will be available if a devolved administration believes it is necessary to impose the highest level of restrictions later in the month or early next year.

The Treasury has stated the scheme will only be available UK-wide for one month and Scotland is entitled to a devolved share of the money spent on business grants but Scottish ministers will hold crunch talks with the department on Sunday evening.

Speaking on the BBC’s Politics Scotland programme earlier in the day, deputy first minister John Swinney said a further national lockdown in Scotland could not be ruled out but he hoped existing measures would be enough to avoid such a move.

“I can’t categorically rule that out, no, and it would be foolish to do so because we do face a very serious situation,” he said. “We took the scientific advice that was given to us in September, and we applied restrictions right away.”

Mr Swinney said efforts to “bear down on the virus” over the past two months had left Scotland in a “stronger position compared to the situation that prevails in England today” and insisted the levels system was still “the correct position for us to take”.

Calls for furlough talks ‘disregarded’

The Perthshire North MSP, who revealed his government only found out about the furlough extension through newspaper reports, said it was a “matter of concern” that calls for such a move from devolved administrations had been “disregarded” by the UK Government until England was sent into lockdown.

He added: “What we need to know is the circumstances in which furlough payments are going to be available. Are they only going to be available when England’s got a problem?

“Or are they going to be available at all times, in all parts of the UK, when we all, at different stages, face difficulties and have to apply restrictions?”

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has admitted England’s lockdown could be extended beyond December 2 if coronavirus infection rates do not significantly fall.

That suggestion was echoed by former chief scientific adviser Sir Mark Walport, who said there was “obviously a possibility” that the restrictions could last longer than the first lockdown in March, and Sage member Sir Jeremy Farrar.

Sir Jeremy warned that keeping schools open – something that has been a key priority in all regions of the UK – means measures may need to be kept in place beyond the four weeks, and said the decision may need to be revisited.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots not to travel to England, with deaths south of the border predicted to reach 500-a-day within weeks, but Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a new UK-wide approach to tackling the surge of infections.

Sir Keir said he would “ideally” like to see all quarters of the UK lockdown together, despite Boris Johnson already facing a rebellion from his own backbenches over the “disastrous” impact his restrictions could have on the economy.

Asked about the prospect on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show, he said: “Ideally, yes, and I have said for months that it ought to be a four nations approach. It is for the prime minister to lead on that and get people round the table.”

A fight on all fronts

But Mr Johnson is facing a battle on all fronts, with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross set to call on the UK Government to “immediately” guarantee the furlough scheme will be extended in Scotland for any second lockdown.

During a speech to the Police Exchange on Monday, in which he will also admit that devolution has been “found wanting” during the coronavirus crisis, Mr Ross will tell Downing Street to “treat Scotland the same way as England”.

He will note the Scottish Government and the other devolved administrations “have been forced to look for detail on announcements from publicly available press releases”.

Mr Ross will say the furlough scheme has been a “lifeline” for hundreds of thousands of Scottish jobs and was a “real and tangible reminder of the economic security of the Union” between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“Now that the scheme has been extended to cover the impact of a second lockdown in England, how could a Unionist government not restart the scheme if a second lockdown is required in Scotland?” he will ask.

“We all hope that by following the guidance and doing the right thing, a second Scottish lockdown will not be necessary. But if it is, the UK Government must treat Scotland the same way as England. That guarantee has to be made immediately.”