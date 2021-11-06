Five stunning places for an autumnal walk in Moray

With its head in the Moray Firth and toe poking into the Cairngorms, it’s not surprising that are countless wonderful walks in Moray.

And with the weather turning colder, it’s the perfect time to wrap up warm and throw on your walking boots for an afternoon in the fresh air.

Here we have picked out five of the best forest walks in the area, where rivers tumble down magnificent waterfalls and huge pine forests meet the coast.

Millbuies Country Park

Millbuies Loch was created by the damming of streams to provide fishing facilities on the Loch.

As well as angling, today the loch provides a wonderful place for an easy family walk just under two miles long.

The main path around the loch is easily accessible with various other paths leading off to scenic views.

At this time of year many of the trees will be bright red and gold, which makes for a beautiful photo of the colours reflecting off the water.

There’s plenty of wildlife too from red squirrels feeding at the station to roe deer, badgers, rabbits and if you are quiet (and lucky), pine martin.

Loch Na Bo

Loch na Bo is a picturesque but little known man-made loch to the south of Lhanbryde.

It is surrounded by woodland and is full of wildlife, including red squirrels, water bats, minks and swans.

The longest trail here is about four miles right the way around the loch itself, though there are shorter options which take you through other parts of the forest.

Signage isn’t always clear but there is an information board at the car park, and these are woods you can happily get lost in for a couple of hours.

Oh and keep your eyes peeled for a majestic deer sculpture halfway round.

Linn Falls

This 1.7 mile circular walk may not be a particularly long one, but it’s certainly a pretty one – especially with the autumn leaves changing colour around you.

It begins in the heart of Aberlour where parking is ample on the nearby main street and the path up to the falls is well signposted.

The route itself is well maintained and turns quite steeply uphill in places, meaning there is plenty of time to take in the scenery as you catch your breath.

Nestled among the trees at the top is the falls which look particularly impressive after some heavy autumn rain.

Roseisle Forest

At Roseisle you get the best of both worlds – a bracing walk on the sandy beach and an adventure through the sweet-smelling pinewood.

The main 2.2 mile track is clearly marked and mostly flat, while the wood is crisscrossed with other quiet, little-used tracks and trails.

There is history here, too. A series of WWII defence structures were built between Cullen and Burghead right through Roseisle forest.

On the beach at Roseisle you’ll find remnants of the anti-tank blocks and pillboxes.

The Dava Way

If you’re feeling adventurous, the Dava Way is recognised as one of Scotland’s Great Trails and is a fantastic long-distance walking and off-road cycling route.

It follows the old Highland Railway line for 24 miles between the historic towns of Forres and Grantown-on-Spey.

It’s an unusually varied railway walk, winding its way from sea level on the Moray Firth to the Dava summit at 1050 feet (320 metres) before descending into Strathspey.

You’ll pass through a mix of farmland, woodland and moorland, with the Divie viaduct a particular highlight.

Navigation is easy thanks to the old railway line and there are no steep climbs but parts can be muddy so come prepared.

Ready for more beautiful walks?