Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

Five stunning places for an autumnal walk in Moray

By Philippa Gerrard
06/11/2021, 6:00 am
A couple are reflected as they look in to the loch at Millbuies Country Park near Elgin.

With its head in the Moray Firth and toe poking into the Cairngorms, it’s not surprising that are countless wonderful walks in Moray.

And with the weather turning colder, it’s the perfect time to wrap up warm and throw on your walking boots for an afternoon in the fresh air.

Here we have picked out five of the best forest walks in the area, where rivers tumble down magnificent waterfalls and huge pine forests meet the coast.

Millbuies Country Park

Millbuies Loch was created by the damming of streams to provide fishing facilities on the Loch.

As well as angling, today the loch provides a wonderful place for an easy family walk just under two miles long.

Millbuies Country Park near Elgin, Moray.
Trees are reflected in the loch at Millbuies Country Park near Elgin, Moray.

The main path around the loch is easily accessible with various other paths leading off to scenic views.

At this time of year many of the trees will be bright red and gold, which makes for a beautiful photo of the colours reflecting off the water.

There’s plenty of wildlife too from red squirrels feeding at the station to roe deer, badgers, rabbits and if you are quiet (and lucky), pine martin.

Loch Na Bo

Loch na Bo is a picturesque but little known man-made loch to the south of Lhanbryde.

It is surrounded by woodland and is full of wildlife, including red squirrels, water bats, minks and swans.

Loch Na Bo is a beautiful spot for a walk in Moray
Fishing on Loch Na Bo in the summer time.

The longest trail here is about four miles right the way around the loch itself, though there are shorter options which take you through other parts of the forest.

Signage isn’t always clear but there is an information board at the car park, and these are woods you can happily get lost in for a couple of hours.

Oh and keep your eyes peeled for a majestic deer sculpture halfway round.

Linn Falls

This 1.7 mile circular walk may not be a particularly long one, but it’s certainly a pretty one – especially with the autumn leaves changing colour around you.

It begins in the heart of Aberlour where parking is ample on the nearby main street and the path up to the falls is well signposted.

Linn Falls is a great spot for a walk in Moray
The picturesque Linn Falls near Aberlour.

The route itself is well maintained and turns quite steeply uphill in places, meaning there is plenty of time to take in the scenery as you catch your breath.

Nestled among the trees at the top is the falls which look particularly impressive after some heavy autumn rain.

Roseisle Forest

At Roseisle you get the best of both worlds – a bracing walk on the sandy beach and an adventure through the sweet-smelling pinewood.

The main 2.2 mile track is clearly marked and mostly flat, while the wood is crisscrossed with other quiet, little-used tracks and trails.

Walking in Moray doesnt get better than at Roseisle Forest
A path to the beach at Roseisle Forest.

There is history here, too. A series of WWII defence structures were built between Cullen and Burghead right through Roseisle forest.

On the beach at Roseisle you’ll find remnants of the anti-tank blocks and pillboxes.

The Dava Way

If you’re feeling adventurous, the Dava Way is recognised as one of Scotland’s Great Trails and is a fantastic long-distance walking and off-road cycling route.

It follows the old Highland Railway line for 24 miles between the historic towns of Forres and Grantown-on-Spey.

From Forres to Grantown via the Dava Way.

It’s an unusually varied railway walk, winding its way from sea level on the Moray Firth to the Dava summit at 1050 feet (320 metres) before descending into Strathspey.

You’ll pass through a mix of farmland, woodland and moorland, with the Divie viaduct a particular highlight.

Navigation is easy thanks to the old railway line and there are no steep climbs but parts can be muddy so come prepared.

The Divie Viaduct, a highlight on the Dava Way trail.<br />Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.

Ready for more beautiful walks?