Five of the best autumn walks in Aberdeenshire

It can be tough to say goodbye to the light nights and warm days of summer, but autumn can be just as pretty if you know where to look.

Aberdeenshire does autumn particularly well, with countless beautiful walks which really show the season at its best.

Forests are where you want to be; sheltered from the chilly wind and with a canopy of red and gold leaves above you.

Here we share five of the best destinations for woodland walks in the region – just don’t forget your walking boots.

Muir of Dinnet

There are four trails at Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve just past Aboyne.

Each vary in length and difficulty, though the star attraction is the Burn o’Vat.

The vat is a great granite cauldron with a cascading waterfall at one end, only accessible via a gap in the rocks.

Nearby Loch Kinord makes for a quieter stroll with woodlands, birdlife and the water to admire – as well as a crannog, the site of a former castle and a rather good Pictish stone.

The birch trees will be in full autumn mode with bright yellow leaves throughout.

Crathes Castle

This list wouldn’t be complete without a trip to one of Aberdeenshire’s most famous castles, and Crathes is a great place to spend an autumn afternoon.

Standing against a backdrop of rolling hills and set within its own glorious gardens, Crathes Castle is every inch the classic Scottish tower house and its grounds offer fantastic day out for the family.

Wander through the historic walled garden and admire the dense yew hedges said to have been planted as early as 1702.

Or head further afield out onto the estate where there are six clearly signposted trails taking you through woodlands and marshlands past ponds and streams.

Look out for birds such as buzzards and herons – there’s even a new wildlife hide on one of the trails for prime bird-watching opportunities.

Haddo House

The grounds of this stately home are well worth an explore this autumn.

Formal gardens surround the property itself but beyond that, there are several woodland walks on the estate.

The best route will take you about an hour and a half through various parts of the grounds including picturesque sculptures, decorative historic gates, children’s play parks and a large lake.

Oh and the magnificent avenue of lime trees which leads up to Haddo House itself is at its best during autumn.

Have your camera ready as the leaves turn a buttery yellow and coat every path and patch of grass in sight.

Glen Tanar

It’s famous for a reason – Glen Tanar is a truly beautiful place to spend a few hours exploring the edge of the Cairngorms National Park.

From forest tracks along the meandering Water of Tanar, to climbing, single-track trails across heathery moors, there’s a lot on offer here.

Family walks work well with pebble beaches on the river perfect for picnics and keeping kids happy.

There are several shorter-length, flat loops for a range of walking speeds while more serious hill walkers have their pick of more challenging trails – along the glens, or over traditional drovers’ routes towards Mount Keen and the Grampians.

Oh and while you’re peering up at the golden trees here keep your eyes peeled – you might even catch a glimpse of a golden eagle too.

Aden Country Park

Crisp autumn leaves cascading around a picturesque old bridge… It’s like something straight out of a rom-com.

Will the guy get the girl? Who knows. But one thing is for sure, Aden Country Park in Mintlaw will sweep you off your feet.

This large park is great for chilly walks with friends and family.

A small lake is situated within the park with ducks that can be fed while the River Ugie runs through one corner.

In the heart of the park lies a semi-circular farmstead building built around 1800 and a coach house built in 1832 which now houses Aberdeenshire Farming Museum.

More beautiful walks to try: