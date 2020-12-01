Find out what Covid-19 restriction level you are in and what this means with our interactive tool

Every local authority area in Scotland has been assigned a level which will set the Covid-19 restrictions in place for businesses and residents in that area.

The Scottish system ranges from the highest tier, level four – which would impose tough measures but stop short of a nationwide lockdown like in March – to the lowest, level zero, which is as close to normality as possible, with most businesses open.

The latest levels announced by the first minister on December 1 have placed 11 council areas into the highest level.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will remain in level two with the Highlands and Islands still in level one.

