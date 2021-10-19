Family of four in ‘serious condition’ at hospital following Ayr explosion

Investigations are continuing following an explosion at a housing estate in Ayr on Monday evening.

Police confirmed that a family of four were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

A woman, 43, and a boy, 16, are currently being treated at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary while a man, 47, is in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

An 11-year-old boy is within the Royal Hospital for Children.

The incident happened on Gorse Park in the Kincaidston area of Ayr at around 7.10pm on Monday, October 18.

Emergency services cordoned off the area to the public and evacuated a number of houses in the area.

Chief Inspector Derrick Johnston, area commander for South Ayrshire, said: “This is a complex incident and a number of different agencies are working together to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Our thoughts are with the family and everyone within the local community affected by this.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is being carried out.”

Earlier, police confirmed that four houses had been affected by the explosion and said two local rest centres had been set up to assist.