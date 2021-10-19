Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

Family of four in ‘serious condition’ at hospital following Ayr explosion

By Ellie Milne
19/10/2021, 3:28 pm Updated: 19/10/2021, 3:30 pm
Emergency services attended the scene of the explosion in Ayr. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Investigations are continuing following an explosion at a housing estate in Ayr on Monday evening.

Police confirmed that a family of four were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

A woman, 43, and a boy, 16, are currently being treated at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary while a man, 47, is in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

An 11-year-old boy is within the Royal Hospital for Children.

Residents have been evacuated from the area around the site of the blast. Picture by PA.

The incident happened on Gorse Park in the Kincaidston area of Ayr at around 7.10pm on Monday, October 18.

Emergency services cordoned off the area to the public and evacuated a number of houses in the area.

Emergency services at the scene following a large explosion at a house in Gorse Park, Ayr. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA.

Chief Inspector Derrick Johnston, area commander for South Ayrshire, said: “This is a complex incident and a number of different agencies are working together to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Our thoughts are with the family and everyone within the local community affected by this.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is being carried out.”

Earlier, police confirmed that four houses had been affected by the explosion and said two local rest centres had been set up to assist.