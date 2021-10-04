Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down: Social media giant issues statement

By Matteo Bell
04/10/2021, 5:23 pm Updated: 04/10/2021, 5:47 pm
Facebook is experiencing issues across the globe

Thousands of social media users have reported being unable to access Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram amid a global outage.

The social media network, which is used by 1.9 billion people every day, went down on Monday afternoon.

The website Downdetector had received more than 50,000 reports of the outages in about an hour.

Facebook users have been met with a message saying “this site can’t be reached” when trying to log on.

The issue is also affecting WhatsApp and Instagram, which is run by Facebook, along with its Messenger app.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Facebook said: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Social media users have taken to Twitter to report the outage and find out more.

One user said: “Apparently WhatsApp, Instagram & Facebook are down in the UK . Took me a few to realize it’s not my WiFi or 4G.”

Another wrote: “How long has Facebook been down in the UK? I just tried opening it at 17:00 and got nothing but an error page.”

More to follow.