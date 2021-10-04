Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down: Social media giant issues statement

Thousands of social media users have reported being unable to access Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram amid a global outage.

The social media network, which is used by 1.9 billion people every day, went down on Monday afternoon.

The website Downdetector had received more than 50,000 reports of the outages in about an hour.

Facebook users have been met with a message saying “this site can’t be reached” when trying to log on.

The issue is also affecting WhatsApp and Instagram, which is run by Facebook, along with its Messenger app.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Social media users have taken to Twitter to report the outage and find out more.

One user said: “Apparently WhatsApp, Instagram & Facebook are down in the UK . Took me a few to realize it’s not my WiFi or 4G.”

Another wrote: “How long has Facebook been down in the UK? I just tried opening it at 17:00 and got nothing but an error page.”

More to follow.