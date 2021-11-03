Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Extinction Rebellion protestors take to the streets of Glasgow to hit back at fossil fuel investors

By Michelle Henderson
03/11/2021, 1:47 pm Updated: 03/11/2021, 2:19 pm
Extinction Rebellion protestors aim to draw attention to the hypocrisy of JPMorgan Chase whilst disrupting 'business as usual' for the bank.

Climate change protestors from across the north and north-east have gathered on the streets of Glasgow to call out investors for fuelling “climate chaos.”

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists from the Highlands and Moray are taking their fight against climate change to the world’s biggest fossil fuels financier JP Morgan, contesting their world-beating fossil fuel financing.

Between 2016-20, the bank sank £232 billion into the fossil fuel industry – 33% more than the second-placed bank – with £104 billion invested in the expansion of fossil fuels.

Furious protestors have now blocked the entrance to the bank’s main offices in Glasgow as part of their Greenwash March across the city.

During the course of the march, protestors will be accompanied by a samba band, Mother Earth, and a greenwashing machine.

JP Morgan is one of several major COP26 sponsors and financial institutions being targeted by the group on COP26’s Finance day.

Loss of trust

Mick Drury, of XR Forres will take part in a short skit outside the bank to highlight their green-washing

He said: “Decisions made at COP26, will have huge consequences for the future wellbeing of communities around the world, particularly those already on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

“COP26 will decide who is sacrificed, who escapes, and who profits most. Institutions like JPMorgan have had five years since Paris to take action to reduce their fossil fuel financing yet funding is greater than ever.

“We’ve lost five critical years when we should have been redirecting financing towards a just and clean energy transition.”

He added: “Time and time again, banks like JPMorgan have proved that they can’t be trusted to be part of the solution. On COP26’s Finance Day, governments must step in to regulate their fossil fuel funding activities and let these multinational corporations know we will no longer permit their slick green-washing of business as usual.”

During the course of the protest on Waterloo Street, campaigners will attempt to glue their hands to the entrance doors as activists from other XR groups spray the windows with water-soluble green chalk paint.

Security around the bank has been increased in preparation for the expected attack this afternoon.

The protectors aim to draw attention to the hypocrisy of JPMorgan Chase whilst disrupting ‘business as usual’ for the bank.

Read more:

‘Threatening the lives and livelihoods of ordinary, hardworking people’

Elaine Jack, of XR Gairloch added: “JPMorgan Chase likes to advertise its flashy net-zero offices and ‘Paris-aligned commitments’ but continues to pour billions into the very industries that are fuelling climate chaos and threatening the lives and livelihoods of ordinary, hardworking people.

“Rather than leading the way on sustainable finance, it is using smoke and mirrors to allow the fossil fuel sector to increase production whilst claiming to have reduced the carbon intensity of their emissions.”