‘End of an era’ for Aberdeen man as his decade-old afro gets the chop

A man has cut off his beloved Afro for charity – 10 years after he started growing it.

Ross Winfield chopped off his locks – which measured 40 inches round -– in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The former Robert Gordon University (RGU) student said: “After 10 years I think it was finally time to cut my hair, so why not raise some money for a great charity at the same time?

“It just started to grow out and it was curly and I wanted to see how far it would go.

“I went about four years without a trim and since then I have only needed a haircut now and again. It looked cool so I just decided to just leave it.”

The 23-year-old reckons friends may not even be able to recognise him following the transformation – which he said marked “the end of an era”.

Ross said he decided to have it chopped off because he “really just fancied a change” but also it seemed to be hindering his job chances. “I don’t know how much my afro weighed, but there is definitely a temperature difference both cold in the wind but also hot in the sun,” he said after being shorn.

Ross, who graduated from RGU studying Law and Management in summer 2016, admits his afro hairdo may even have stopped him getting jobs in the past.

He adds: “(Cutting my hair) will hopefully comb back on the discrimination I have experienced while trying to get a job.”

Since graduating, Ross has gone for about five interviews with prospective employers, with some, he felt, turning him down because of his hairstyle.

One interviewer, in particular, in the oil industry, stated outright it was because of his hair he did not get the job.

Ross – who left the Granite City for Wick earlier this month – added: “It felt horrible, there is a lot of reasons for cutting my hair.

“It has been 10 years and I just fancied it but (the discrimination) is definitely a contributing factor. The way Aberdeen’s economy is going right now, you just cannot afford to look too different.”

Ross, so far, has raised nearly £400 for the charity.

To donate visit: http://bit.ly/2f75Z44