Emergency services called to incident at Aberdeen harbour

Police have been called out to a north-east harbour over “concerns for a person”.

Police and Coastguard were called to the scene at Porca Quay

Police say the call relating to “concerns for a person” was received at 3.30pm.

Aberdeen Coastguard were called at 4.02pm to assist.

An eyewitness at The Silver Darling restaurant which is near the scene, said: “Police are down at the water and two policemen are looking into the sea.”

They added: “There’s a police car blocking the car park with several police around.”