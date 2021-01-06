Easyjet reduces services as Scotland enters lockdown

A budget airline is encouraging holidaymakers to return home in light of the government’s decision to impose a full lockdown.

Easyjet announced it will only be running a reduced scheduled to domestic and key international routes.

Flights will continue between cities in the UK, and domestic services, such as from London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Belfast and Scotland.

The airline will operate services up to January 10, with a focus to repatriate people needing to return to the UK.

A spokeswoman said: “We urge customers needing to return to transfer onto these flights as soon as possible as options to travel after this date will be reduced.

“We are contacting customers whose flights are cancelled with their options and all customers unable to travel as a result of the lockdown restrictions, whether their flights are cancelled or scheduled to operate, can transfer their flights to a later date for free, or receive a voucher or a refund.

“Given the ongoing impact of the pandemic on travel, we continue to call for sector-specific support such as has been provided to hospitality, where decisions have directly affected their ability to trade. The same principle should be applied to aviation.

“It is clear that testing will continue to be important to keeping people moving when travel is possible and we continue to push for work to be done on the efficacy of rapid testing technologies like antigen and Lamp testing making it easier, less expensive and less onerous for customers.

“Alongside the welcome roll-out of the vaccine, this will play a vital role in enabling normal life to resume; including travelling again for work, to visit friends and family, or for a much-needed holiday.”