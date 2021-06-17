EasyJet launches new flights from Inverness and Aberdeen

EasyJet has launched two new flights from the north and north-east – just in time for a summer of stay-cations.

Holiday-makers in Inverness will be able to fly direct to Newquay from next month, with the airline also launching services to Bristol and Manchester from Aberdeen.

It is a boost for the north of Scotland, with campaigners frequently calling for more flights to open up the region to travellers.

Flights will have ‘positive impct’

Flights to Bristol and Manchester will be operating four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Inverness to Newquay flights will run twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, said the introduction of the new routes will have a positive impact on bringing the aviation industry back on its feet.

He said: “It is great to see EasyJet growing its domestic offering and presence at Aberdeen International Airport with a Manchester and Bristol route.

“These routes strengthen our connectivity in the north-east of Scotland and bringing back business safely is a key priority at our airport.

“We have already this year seen the restart of the popular Gatwick route with easyJet in May which was warmly welcomed by our passengers and stakeholders.”

Inverness Airport general manager Graeme Bell is anticipating a “considerable” demand from travelers to explore the scenic regions.

“This is very welcome news from EasyJet”, he said.

“Inverness and Newquay serve two of the most spectacularly scenic regions of the UK and we anticipate there will be considerable demand from travellers looking to explore the best of what the UK has to offer via these airports.

“Being able to fly direct between the Highlands and Cornwall makes short trips and holidays very appealing and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers through our airport.

“We have introduced a number of additional measures to ensure our travel through our terminal remain as safe and welcoming as possible.”

Flights show confidence in region

North East MSP Liam Kerr, who previously wrote to EasyJet calling for the creation and resumption of Aberdeen services, also welcomed the news, hailing it a “massive step forward”.

He said: “This announcement shows the lights are starting to shine brighter at the end of the Aberdeen Airport runway as the weeks go on.

“It’s great to see the airport make positive steps on its journey to recovering from the pandemic which has decimated services.

“Having been in contact with EasyJet throughout lockdown, I’m delighted the airline has shown confidence in Aberdeen by creating new flights to Manchester and Bristol.

“This is a massive step forward in helping businesses strengthen important links with the south while also benefiting passengers who now have easy access to these large cities.”

In response to today’s announcement, SNP MP for Gordon, Richard Thomson, whose Gordon Constituency includes Aberdeen Airport, added the new flights will play an “important role”.

He said: “The news that EasyJet plans to expand its presence in Aberdeen by introducing these new routes is very encouraging indeed.

“The North East needs reliable and affordable links for business and leisure travelers alike.

“This increase in services to the North West and South West of England will play an important role in expanding choice for passengers as demand for air travel returns.

“I wish the airport management team and the operators every success with these routes.”

More flights to come soon?

As well as launching new domestic flights, EasyJet has also put thousands of additional seats on sale across existing routes from Belfast International to Edinburgh and to Glasgow from July 2 – which will be operating 22 and 20 times a week respectively.

All customers booking flights with the airline will benefit from flexible booking policies under the industry’s Protection Promise.

It means they will be able to change their flights this summer without a change fee, at any time up to two hours before departure, or request a voucher providing more last-minute flexibility.

EasyJet’s UK country manager Ali Gayward is hopeful the airline will be allowed to expand its network with even more flights overseas in the coming months.

He said: “We know our customers can’t wait to be reunited with friends and family or have more opportunity to explore the UK.

“These new routes from Scotland should prove popular and will further strengthen our UK domestic network, providing customers with even more choice as we operate more seats on domestic flights from Scotland than any other airline.

“We also know it is important to our customers to be reunited with loved ones overseas so we continue to urge the UK government to add more countries to the Green list – which can be done safely – to make this possible.

“We continue to have some of the most flexible policies currently in place so customers can book with confidence and change their plans if they need to, making travel as easy as possible this summer.”