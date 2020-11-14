Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘dropped from This Morning slot’

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been dropped from their weekly presenting roles on This Morning, according to reports.

The husband-and-wife pair, who have hosted the Friday edition of the ITV show for 14 years, are to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

However, they will not leave the show altogether, as they are to host the show in the six-week period over the summer when Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take their break.

Reports suggest Holmes and Langsford, who first joined the show in 2006, are “angry and upset” over the decision.

It was made as part of a shake-up of presenters from producers keen to improve the diversity on screen.

Hammond, who has contributed to This Morning for years in a number of roles, has hosted alongside O’Leary a number of times, and the couple are said to have impressed the makers of the show with their chemistry.

The changes are expected to come into force next year.