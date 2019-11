Drivers faced tailbacks on the A96 for around two hours, following a one-vehicle crash today.

The accident, which involved a blue Volkswagen Golf, happened on the A96 at Blackburn at around 1.20pm today.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed no one was injured in the crash but said drivers did face delays while the car was being moved.

He added: “The vehicle could not be moved and was partially obstructing the road.”

The road was cleared shortly before 3.30pm.