Driver stopped by police after being clocked going 107mph on A90

A driver travelling at 107mph was stopped by police on a section of the A90.

On Tuesday, officers clocked the speeding motorist at 107mph on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as they carried out speed checks.

As a result, police say the driver will be reported for the alleged offence.

In March, we reported that seven drivers were charged with dangerous driving after they were caught travelling between speeds of 90 and 122mph on the same road.