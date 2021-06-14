Dozens of Loganair jobs have been saved thanks to innovative training courses offering a wide range of upskilling opportunities to cabin crew workers.

The initiative was launched by Unite Scotland in light of the widespread disruption within the aviation industry due to the pandemic – with thousands of workers placed on furlough and thousands directly at risk of being made redundant.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the union teamed up with the Scottish Government and Scottish Union Learning to create a fund that would allow employees to upskill and protect their current job roles.

As a result, many companies including Loganair signed no compulsory redundancy agreements with Unite – giving many workers job security in these uncertain times.

The union’s latest victory is ensuring that up to 35 cabin crew members will be able to keep their position in the airline company after successfully completing the courses.

A total of 13 courses were provided by City of Glasgow College with all content specifically tailored to fit in with the role of cabin crew.

These included safety information being translated into British Sign Language, Autism Awareness, Spanish and Employability Skills.

As part of their training, cabin crew members were also offered the opportunity to learn the basics that could be transferred into other situations outside of the job.

Joint working is key to rebuild and recover from the pandemic

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, explained that joint working was key in bringing these plans to fruition.

He said: “The news that 35 jobs in Loganair have been saved through our joint working is very welcome news for cabin crew workers.

“Aviation was one of the first industries to have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and it will be one of the last to recover so innovative initiatives like up-skilling workers through learning sign language and autism awareness to prepare for the upturn is vital.

“Unite has repeatedly urged the Scottish Government and companies like Loganair to work together in order to save jobs and this has been an excellent example of joint working.”

Loganair’s chief operations officer Maurice Boyle said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been a hugely challenging time for our industry.

“Yet, we’re heartened that we have been able to safeguard jobs within Loganair through excellent co-operation with our recognised unions and employee groups.

“The initiatives with Unite to upskill Loganair cabin crew members through training with City of Glasgow College on ‘life skills’ – including sign language and autism awareness – will genuinely bring significant benefits to the individuals, to our customers and to Loganair across the months and years ahead as we rebuild and recover from the pandemic.”