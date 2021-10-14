Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Don’t be that guy’: Nicola Sturgeon leads praise for new campaign to tackle male sexual violence

By Alasdair Clark
14/10/2021, 7:10 am Updated: 14/10/2021, 7:13 am
Nicola Sturgeon praised the 'powerful' new campaign from Police Scotland

A new campaign called “Don’t Be That Guy”, which aims to tackle sexual violence through “frank conversations” about male behaviour, has won praise from campaigners and Nicola Sturgeon.

The Police Scotland initiative launched on Wednesday with a 60 second film featuring young men repeat often used phrases about women, escalating into more coercive behaviour.

Asking men if they recognise themselves in the film, the campaign says that sexual violence can begin “long before we think it does”.

The video has been viewed over 400,000 times in less than 24 hours after it won praise from campaigners as well as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon praises ‘powerful’ Don’t Be That Guy film

Urging all men to watch the “powerful video” Nicola Sturgeon said the new Police Scotland campaign was “important”.

Welcoming the video, Rape Crisis Scotland said it was important for the campaign to put the focus on men rather than safety advice for women.

“Great to see a campaign from Police Scotland about sexual violence that puts the focus on the only people responsible: the perpetrators.

“Safety advice aimed at women won’t stop sexual violence, but changing men’s attitudes and behaviours can, so #DontBeThatGuy,” they said online.

The campaign’s website also features a blog from Rebekah Cheung, a survivor of sexual assault.

In the post, she writes about her experience as well as highlighting how men should take the lead in challenging harassment and sexual violence.

It comes amid a national conversation about male violence against women following the murder of Sarah Everard.

I hope we are finally at a turning point where we stop expecting women to fix these problems, and we put the full glare where it belongs

Nicola Sturgeon

New schemes have been proposed to protect women, but politicians and campaigners have also highlighted the responsibility men should take.

Speaking earlier this week, the First Minister said there had been “too many painful reminders” of the abuse women can face.

“I hope we are finally at a turning point where we stop expecting women to fix these problems, and we put the full glare where it belongs, on men who behave in a deeply unacceptable and misogynistic way,” Ms Sturgeon said in Holyrood.

She added: “I would say to all men in this chamber and all men across the country: challenge it if it’s on the part of other men that you know, challenge your own behaviour, and then let’s collectively turn the corner so that women can live free of the fear of harassment, abuse, intimidation, violence, and in the worst cases, death.”