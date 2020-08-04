Deputy First Minister congratulates pupils on results

The country’s Deputy First Minister congratulated all learners who received their results.

The National 5 pass rate was 81.1%, the Higher pass rate was 78.9%, the Advanced Higher pass rate was 84.9%

This compares to the National 5 pass rate of 78.2% last year, and the Higher pass rate of 74.8%. The Advanced Higher pass rate was 79.4%

John Swinney said: “In the face of an incredibly tough few months for pupils and teachers, we can today celebrate the achievements of all learners. Young people have received awards that recognise their hard work and allow them to move onto the next stage in their lives.

“I know that learners who did not achieve what they were expecting will be disappointed, however the SQA will be operating a free appeals process this year.

“The appeals process is an integral part of awarding this year, and will play an important role in giving schools and colleges the opportunity to present evidence in support of teacher and lecturer estimates.

“The SQA has ensured that sufficient resources are in place to support this process and priority will be given to learners who need their grades to meet a conditional university or college offer.

“This year has been exceptionally challenging but these robust processes mean we have upheld standards so that all learners can hold their heads up and move onto the next phase in their life, whether that be further study, employment or training.“

Meanwhile, an education body has praised teachers and pupils as exam results were revealed across the country.

As around 138,000 candidates from across Scotland received their SQA qualifications results the General Teaching Council for Scotland highlighted the commitment shown by staff and pupils during the upheaval caused by the pandemic.

GTC Scotland Chief Executive and Registrar, Kenneth Muir said, “I commend the commitment and resilience of the Scottish teaching profession and pupils who have experienced an unprecedented upheaval to this year’s exam diet.

“Education professionals across the country have demonstrated their professionalism and ingenuity in maintaining the delivery of meaningful learning and teaching in the most challenging of circumstances.

“They have also taken on a considerable amount of additional work to comply with the SQA’s amended arrangements for assessing candidate performance this year.”

“I believe that teachers are genuine heroes in the way they have responded during lockdown and for the dedication they have shown towards our young people.”