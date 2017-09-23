Divers carry out whale rescue exercise at Aberdeen beach

Divers descended on the city’s beach today as part of an exercise to help marine animal rescues.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) held its first mass stranding exercise in Scotland since 2011 at Footdee.

The event started at 8.30am, and continued throughout the day.

It involved a number of lifelike models arranged around Fittie filled with water to simulate the size and weight of pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins.

Around 85% of mass strandings happen at Scottish beaches according to the BDMLR.

The exercises help volunteers train for real incidents and understand the logistics of dealing with live animals such as whales and dolphins.