Disruption continues for ScotRail passengers as ticket examiners extend strike

ScotRail passengers are to face continued disruption on Sundays – after ticket examiners voted overwhelmingly to extend strike action.

RMT members voted by 90% in favour of continuing their action, which began in April.

They joined conductors in refusing to work on Sundays – forcing the widespread cancellation of most services across Tayside and Fife.

It follows a similar vote last month by conductors to continue their dispute with the public transport operator.

Engineers have also voted in favour of taking strike action.

‘Stunning’ result of latest ballot

RMT says it is locked in a fight with Dutch-owned firm Abellio, which runs the ScotRail franchise, for “pay justice and equality”.

Mick Lynch, general secretary, says the latest ballot result is “stunning”.

He said: “I want to congratulate our members who have stood firm alongside their conductor colleagues for over six months in this fight for pay justice and equality in the face of outrageous provocation from the employer.

“Today’s result will now be considered by the unions executive.

“Our campaign of action continues this Sunday and it is now down to ScotRail and their political masters to take this key group of staff seriously, to stop snubbing talks and to get around the table with the union to negotiate a fair and just settlement.”

Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby has previously called on the Scottish Government to step in to end trade union action.

Claiming that industrial relations on Scotland’s railway were at an “all time low”, the MSP said industrial action during the COP26 climate summit to be held in Glasgow would be a “humiliation”.

“It would be an international humiliation for the Scottish Government. Are they really willing to stand by and let that happen?”

Services need to meet changing demand – minister

Graeme Dey, the transport minister, said in response: “Labour say there should be no overall service reduction. In effect they are saying that what was suitable for 2019 should be suitable for 2022.

“Do they not recognise that there have been substantial economic, societal and environmental changes since 2019, and these changes will have a material effect on the provision of railway services.

“There will be changes to working patterns, where we work and how we work which we have yet to understand what they will mean for the future.

“Therefore what we need is a level of service provision that meets the changing needs of passenger demand as Scotland comes out of Covid, but with the flexibility for beyond.”

ScotRail has been approached for comment.