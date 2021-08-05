Data: How many people in your area are fully vaccinated?

As Covid-19 restrictions are set to ease in Scotland on August 9, we looked at how the vaccination rollout is progressing in your area and in the most vulnerable categories.

What proportion of people in my area are fully vaccinated?

The Island communities are leading the way with vaccination uptake with 89.2% of Shetland adults now double vaccinated – the highest rate in Scotland. The other Island authorities are not far behind with Orkney at 84.9% and Na h-Eileanan Siar at 88.5%.

The rate in Aberdeen is similar to rates in Scotland’s other cities with Edinburgh currently showing the lowest rate in Scotland at 61.7%.

Is there a problem with uptake in younger people?

Uptake of vaccinations does appear to have been slower than the other age demographics. Aberdeen City currently has the fourth lowest rate of update of first doses in the country at 65.9%.

The disparity is even starker when you break down the data by sex with only 62.5% of Aberdonian men in that age bracket having come forward for their first dose, in comparison to 69% of women.

Aren’t all of the vulnerable people vaccinated?

The great news is most of the elderly and most vulnerable demographics are double vaccinated.

Public Health Scotland provide data on the key vulnerable groups which have been determined by the Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

This has limitations as the population numbers are a moving target and can only ever be estimated, which is why some of these groups show a greater than 100% vaccination rate.

This data shows that care home staff have all now received both doses, but that other vulnerable categories have not.

Clinically extremely vulnerable individuals show a 93.7% double dosage rate, and frontline healthcare workers are at 90.6%.

Frontline social care workers are the category with the lowest estimated proportion having received both doses at 82.4%.

For the most up-to-date information on the progress of the vaccination programme, visit our vaccine tracker.