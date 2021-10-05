Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 2,000 new Covid cases recorded in Scotland

By Michelle Henderson
05/10/2021, 2:56 pm Updated: 05/10/2021, 3:12 pm
Scotland has recorded more than 2,000 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours as hospital admissions across the country remain high.

In the latest data released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday it confirmed a total of 2,056 new cases have been recorded by health boards across the country.

The figures represent a rise of more than 290 on Monday’s figure of 1,760.

A total of 21 new deaths were confirmed, taking the total number of deaths in Scotland to 8,687.

Health boards confirmed 998 people were in hospital last night battling Covid as 65 people were in intensive care.

The figures come just 24 hours after hospital admissions rose beyond 1,000.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian recorded the fourth highest rate of Covid in Scotland, with 220 new infections in the latest 24 hours.

There have been 103 in Aberdeenshire with 79 in the Aberdeen City region and 38 in Moray.

It takes the region’s total number of infections in the last seven days to 1,750.

NHS Highland recorded a slight decrease in infection levels, with 56 cases recorded overnight – a reduction of nine cases on Monday’s figure.

Meanwhile, island health boards have also recorded additional cases with NHS Western Isles and Shetland recording a further four cases as NHS Orkney confirmed a single new case.

Health boards in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire and Lothian have recorded the highest infection rates across the country, with a total of 1,050 new cases of Coronavirus combined.

There have been 21 deaths following a confirmed Covid diagnosis in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Two of them were in the Highlands with one in both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Vaccination roll-out

A total of  5779 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 4,223,719 people now vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 3,849,656 Scots are now fully vaccinated after 2538 people received the second dose of the vaccine.