More than 2,000 new Covid cases recorded in Scotland

Scotland has recorded more than 2,000 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours as hospital admissions across the country remain high.

In the latest data released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday it confirmed a total of 2,056 new cases have been recorded by health boards across the country.

The figures represent a rise of more than 290 on Monday’s figure of 1,760.

A total of 21 new deaths were confirmed, taking the total number of deaths in Scotland to 8,687.

Health boards confirmed 998 people were in hospital last night battling Covid as 65 people were in intensive care.

The figures come just 24 hours after hospital admissions rose beyond 1,000.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian recorded the fourth highest rate of Covid in Scotland, with 220 new infections in the latest 24 hours.

There have been 103 in Aberdeenshire with 79 in the Aberdeen City region and 38 in Moray.

It takes the region’s total number of infections in the last seven days to 1,750.

NHS Highland recorded a slight decrease in infection levels, with 56 cases recorded overnight – a reduction of nine cases on Monday’s figure.

Meanwhile, island health boards have also recorded additional cases with NHS Western Isles and Shetland recording a further four cases as NHS Orkney confirmed a single new case.

Health boards in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire and Lothian have recorded the highest infection rates across the country, with a total of 1,050 new cases of Coronavirus combined.

There have been 21 deaths following a confirmed Covid diagnosis in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Two of them were in the Highlands with one in both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Vaccination roll-out

A total of 5779 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 4,223,719 people now vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 3,849,656 Scots are now fully vaccinated after 2538 people received the second dose of the vaccine.