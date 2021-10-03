Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daily Covid cases fall in Scotland as 2,040 are recorded overnight

By Ellie Milne
03/10/2021, 2:55 pm Updated: 03/10/2021, 2:57 pm
A total of 8,822 people received their first does of the vaccine in the past 24 hours

A total of 2,040 new Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours – down more than 400 overnight.

Out of the 28,678 tests taken, 7.7% were positive.

Another death has been recorded by NHS Lanarkshire, bringing the total number of Covid deaths in Scotland to 8,666.

In the past seven days there has been 80 deaths.

There are currently 965 people with coronavirus in hospitals across Scotland, with 71 in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

In the past seven days, NHS Grampian has reported the fourth highest number of new cases out of all the health boards in Scotland.

Across Grampian, 228 new Covid cases were recorded overnight.

Of those, 117 are in Aberdeenshire, 75 in Aberdeen City and 36 in Moray.

Aberdeenshire continues to have the highest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in the north and north-east – currently at 329.24.

NHS Highland has reported a further 71 new cases, with 43 in the Highland region and 28 in Argyll and Bute.

Cases are also continuing to rise in the Western Isles where there has been an outbreak at the Dun Eisdean care home in Stornoway.

In the past 24 hours, NHS Western Isles has reported 18 new cases.

In Shetland there are six new cases, while Orkney has recorded none.

Vaccine roll-out

According to the latest data, 86.4% of over 18s in Scotland are now fully vaccinated.

A further 2,180 people received their second dose yesterday, bringing the total to 3,845,180.

First doses were also given to 8,822 people in the past 24 hours which brings that total to 4,208,546.

Across the country, 20.4% of 12 to 15-year-olds have now been given their first dose of the vaccine.

Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics