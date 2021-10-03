Daily Covid cases fall in Scotland as 2,040 are recorded overnight

A total of 2,040 new Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours – down more than 400 overnight.

Out of the 28,678 tests taken, 7.7% were positive.

Another death has been recorded by NHS Lanarkshire, bringing the total number of Covid deaths in Scotland to 8,666.

In the past seven days there has been 80 deaths.

There are currently 965 people with coronavirus in hospitals across Scotland, with 71 in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

In the past seven days, NHS Grampian has reported the fourth highest number of new cases out of all the health boards in Scotland.

Across Grampian, 228 new Covid cases were recorded overnight.

Of those, 117 are in Aberdeenshire, 75 in Aberdeen City and 36 in Moray.

Aberdeenshire continues to have the highest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in the north and north-east – currently at 329.24.

NHS Highland has reported a further 71 new cases, with 43 in the Highland region and 28 in Argyll and Bute.

Cases are also continuing to rise in the Western Isles where there has been an outbreak at the Dun Eisdean care home in Stornoway.

In the past 24 hours, NHS Western Isles has reported 18 new cases.

In Shetland there are six new cases, while Orkney has recorded none.

Vaccine roll-out

According to the latest data, 86.4% of over 18s in Scotland are now fully vaccinated.

A further 2,180 people received their second dose yesterday, bringing the total to 3,845,180.

First doses were also given to 8,822 people in the past 24 hours which brings that total to 4,208,546.

Across the country, 20.4% of 12 to 15-year-olds have now been given their first dose of the vaccine.