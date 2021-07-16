Daily coronavirus cases in Scotland at their lowest so far this month

The number of positive coronavirus tests reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours is the lowest in July so far.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show that 2,047 positive cases have been reported across the country.

Figures have not been this low since June 25 when there were 1,757 positive cases.

Hospital admissions and death rates have also dropped since July 15.

There are currently 532 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19, 48 of whom are in intensive care.

Five deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, six less than yesterday’s 11.

The majority of cases are still concentrated in the NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and NHS Lothian areas, however the latter has now overtaken the former.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian has moved from having the fifth highest case rates to the sixth.

There are now 158 positive cases in the area, less than yesterday’s 187.

As with the country as a whole, the number of people in hospital with the virus has decreased.

There are now 31 people in hospital being treated for Covid, five in ICU.

Vaccinations

3,963,502 people across the country have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The number of people who have received their second dose has also risen to 2,940,202.

Scotland is set to move to a modified level 0 restrictions on Monday, July 19.

As restrictions are due to ease in a matter of days, hospitality bosses across the north and north-east have reacted to the news.