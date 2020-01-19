Aberdeen company encouraging curlers brush up on cancer risks

An Aberdeen company is encouraging Scottish curlers to brush up on their awareness of the risk of prostate cancer.

GSS Development has teamed up with former European curling champions Team Mouat, led by skip Bruce Mouat, to support Prostate Cancer UK.

The Euro champs will display the charity’s logo on their tops which they will wear at national and international tournaments.

GSS company founder George Stevenson, 74, was diagnosed with prostate cancer 13 years ago which only came to light by chance after a medical assessment for insurance purposes.

He had no symptoms but required radical surgery and has since been given the all-clear.

Bronwyn O’Riordan, Prostate Cancer UK fundraising manager in Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic to see another sport engaging with us, this is a great opportunity to raise awareness amongst the members and fans of sport.”