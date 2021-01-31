Crews called to tackle fire at BBC Scotland’s Glasgow studios

Crews were called to a fire at the BBC Scotland Studios in Glasgow.

The alarm was raised just before 11.30am.

Four appliances and an aerial platform were sent to the scene at Pacific Quay.

A fire spokeswoman said the fire was in a utility room on top of the roof.

The extent of the blaze is unknown.

Staff were evacuated from the building and videos on social media showed smoke billowing from the top of the roof.

BBC building in Glasgow has been evacuated. Smoke can be seen coming from the roof. Fire crews are on scene pic.twitter.com/sDqYPoNAxB — Derek Ferguson (@DerekFerguson4) January 31, 2021

A statement was issued on the BBC Scotland’s twitter page and confirmed everyone was safe and have now been let back in the building.

It said: “Thanks for all your concerns about the investigation into a possible fire at our Pacific Quay building in Glasgow. Apologies to listeners of @BBCRadioScot but we are now back on air. Staff are back in the building and everyone is safe. We are still investigating the incident.”