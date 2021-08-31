‘Creepy’ Naked Attraction advert to be removed from buses across Scotland

A controversial advert for Channel 4’s Naked Attraction is to be removed from Stagecoach buses across Scotland after it sparked complaints to operators.
The UK’s advertising standards regulator said it had received more than 20 complaints over the ads, which have appeared on the sides of buses across the country.
They have also been spotted in Perth and Dundee over the last few days.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe