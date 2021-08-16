Covid test positivity rate in Scotland at its highest this month

The Covid positivity rate in Scotland has risen to 9.6% in the past 24 hours, the highest it has been since July 18 when it was at 9.4%.

More than 1,500 Covid cases have been recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours – one week after the move beyond Level 0.

According to the latest government data, 1,567 new cases were reported which is an increase of 69 on yesterday’s total.

The number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has increased by six to 337, while the number of people in ICU has dropped by one to 39.

There have been no new deaths of people who had previously tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde continue to report the highest number of daily cases, followed by NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has reported a total of 97 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Aberdeen City has reported 46 cases while there are 38 new cases in Aberdeenshire and 13 in Moray.

The health board remains fifth in the country for the number of newly reported cases of Covid.

Today’s cases bring the total reported by NHS Grampian to 24,227 which makes it the sixth highest overall in Scotland.

NHS Highlands reported a total of 46 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there was one new case in the Western Isles and one in Shetland but none in Orkney.

Vaccine roll-out

Across the county, 4,058,482 people have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

A total of 3,467,817 people have also received their second dose.

According to the latest data, 74.22% of the population have had their first jab and 63.48% have had their second.