Covid: Outdoor gatherings permitted in groups of four as restrictions begin to ease

People across Scotland will be able to catch up with friends and family this weekend as lockdown restrictions ease slightly.

From today, up to four people from a maximum of two households can meet outdoors for exercise and recreation – which includes private gardens.

Travel restrictions remain in place however, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reminding people earlier this week to “stay as close to home as possible”.

The changes come into force after Ms Sturgeon said the rollout of the vaccination programme was moving forward with “good progress”.

The gatherings rule is the first relaxation of the rules since the country went back into lockdown on Boxing Day.

People visiting others’ gardens are being reminded they should only go inside to use the toilet or to gain access to the outdoor area if there is no alternative.

Children aged between 12 and 17 are also allowed to meet up to four others outdoors, however, the number of people can be made up from four different households.

People are now also permitted to meet in larger groups for exercise with non-contact outdoor sports and organised group exercises permitted for all adults in groups of up to 15.

Although travel restrictions are still in place, leeway will be granted for children taking part in sport which may extend into another local authority nearby.

What is to come?

Changes to the rules surrounding religious gatherings are to be eased in the coming weeks, just in time for Easter, Ramadan, Passover and Vaisakhi.

From Monday March 26, communal worship will return, with up to 50 people allowed to attend, permitting places of worship are able to comply with social distancing measures.

The move to open places of worship comes ahead of the previously anticipated date of April 5.

The Scottish Government maintains it will be driven by data in order to relax restrictions with hospitalisation numbers, deaths and the prevalence of the virus “still higher than we would want them to be”.

The first minister said earlier this week that “further, more substantial changes” are possible in the coming weeks, and if the data shows this can be accelerated, the Scottish Government “will not hesitate to do that”.