Covid: Nicola Sturgeon announces vaccine passports as she warns of ‘crucial’ few days to come

By Alasdair Clark
01/09/2021, 3:27 pm Updated: 01/09/2021, 3:40 pm
Nicola Sturgeon Covid Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon warned Scotland faces a crucial few days.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced the likely introduction of vaccine passports as Covid cases surge in Scotland.

If the Scottish Government’s plans are approved by parliament, coronavirus vaccine passports would be required in nightclubs and at large events from the end of this month.

In an update to parliament on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon said from Friday onwards, people can download a code on their phones to show they have received both doses of the vaccine.

