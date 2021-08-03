News Covid LIVE: The end of physical distancing? Nicola Sturgeon gives update on lifting final restrictions By Denny Andonova 03/08/2021, 1:45 pm Updated: 03/08/2021, 2:01 pm Nicola Sturgeon is giving an update to Holyrood today on the easing of the final restrictions Can we move “beyond Level 0” from next week? Is this the end of physical distancing? Follow our dedicated Covid briefing blog for the latest from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s briefing to parliament. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe